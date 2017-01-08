Mark Stone had a goal and two assists, Mike Condon stopped 35 shots and the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 Sunday night.

Zack Smith, Mike Hoffman and Kyle Turris each added a goal and an assist while Tom Pyatt also scored for the Senators, who snapped their four-game losing streak.

Patrick Maroon had two goals and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers. Connor McDavid had two assists and Jonas Gustavsson made 13 saves.

Edmonton entered the third period trailing 4-3 and desperately pressed for the tying goal but Condon shut the door. The Oilers outshot the Senators 17-3 in the period and 29-8 over the final 40 minutes.

Turris scored into an empty net to seal the win.

Trailing 2-0 after one period, the Oilers tied it on Maroon's two goals 63 seconds apart. He bet Condon through the legs from in close at 5:58, and then banked in a shot off Senators defenseman Cody Ceci at 7:01.

McDavid started the play that led to the second goal by stealing the puck at the Ottawa blue line, but his shot on the ensuing breakaway was wide. Maroon picked up the puck along the boards, shot and scored.

Draisaitl gave the Oilers their first lead of the game when his shot from behind the net hit Condon and went in with 7:01 left in the period.

Despite having just five shots in the second, the Senators managed to close out the crazy period with two goals to regain the lead.

Stone scored with about 6 1/2 minutes to go to tie it, and Pyatt put the Senators up 4-3 with 1:46 remaining.

The Senators opened the scoring just 3:36 into the game when Smith beat Gustavsson through the legs from the top of the crease after a bit of a scramble around the Oilers' net.

Seconds later the Oilers nearly tied it on a backhand shot from Benoit Pouliot that beat Condon, but not the crossbar.

Later in the period, while on the power play, Erik Karlsson took a point shot and broke teammate Dion Phaneuf's stick. Hoffman then hit the post with a one-timer from the face-off circle before scoring on the exact same play moments later with 5:06 left in the peirod for a 2-0 Senators lead.

NOTES: Fredrik Claesson was scratched for the Senators. Brandon Davidson and Jesse Puljujarvi were scratches for the Oilers. ... Senators forward Curtis Lazar has no points in 18 games this season. ... The Senators had scored just three goals in their previous 11 periods before Sunday. ... McDavid leads the league with 15 multi-point games and has more assists (34) than the top point-getter on 14 other teams in the league.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host San Jose on Tuesday night.

Senators: Host Pittsburgh on Thursday night.