There's a reason they call Lambeau Field the Frozen Tundra. It's because more so than any other stadium, temperatures hover in the single digits and teens.

Sunday is no different for those in Green Bay with the current conditions looking like this: 12 degrees, 8 mph winds and "feels like" 1 degree. At kickoff of the Giants-Packers game, it's expected to be around 12 degrees. Warmups will be anything but warm, yet Odell Beckham Jr. and his friends don't seem to mind.

He came out wearing no shirt, just as he was in Miami on that boat with his receivers.

This is a shirtless Odell Beckham Jr. It is 13 degrees out there. pic.twitter.com/nnCfJbyIa2 — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) January 8, 2017

Shortly thereafter, Beckham went into the locker room before emerging with more of his teammates -- also all shirtless.

Odell Beckham went inside to get some shirtless teammates to join him. ... pic.twitter.com/lZcrkVWhP7 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 8, 2017

Apparently, their stint in the freezing cold lasted just over a minute, but it was enough to grab the attention of thousands on social media. Rashad Jennings was one of the players rocking the no-shirt look, but he did have a hand-warmer to go with his shorts.