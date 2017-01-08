Most quarterbacks go their whole lives without completing a Hail Mary. Aaron Rodgers is not most quarterbacks.

For the third time in the past 13 months, the Green Bay Packers QB converted a prayer touchdown pass at the end of a half or game - this time as the clock expired in the opening half of Sunday's wild-card playoff against the New York Giants. With six seconds on the clock, Rodgers took the snap from the Giants' 42-yard line, rolled right, rolled back 10 yards and heaved the ball more than 60 yards to find Randall Cobb in the back of the end zone after the receiver had inexplicably gotten behind the New York defense.

It capped a stunning five minutes of play in which Green Bay went from down 6-0 with 29 yards of total offense to up 14-6 and feeling like they'd just delivered a knockout blow.