The biggest game of Wild-Card weekend is undoubtedly a matchup between two legitimate Super Bowl contenders in the Packers and Giants. They'll clash at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon with the winner likely paying the Cowboys a visit in the divisional round (unless the Lions win).

Here's how to watch it:

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers: Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET (FOX) -- Streaming on FOX Sports GO

Key matchup: Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams vs. New York's secondary

Sunday's game will come down to how New York's secondary handles the Packers' wide receivers. Nelson and Adams will get most of the attention and likely will be shadowed by Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, but Geronimo Allison also will be a factor.

The Giants' secondary is outstanding and can match up with Green Bay's playmakers, it'll just be a matter of execution. New York can't let receivers make plays when Aaron Rodgers escapes the pocket; the Giants need to stick to them like glue.

Fun fact: The last two times New York won the Super Bowl, it lost to the Packers in the regular season and played them in the postseason. This season, the Packers beat the Giants 23-16 on Oct. 9.