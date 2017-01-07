Although the Timberwolves lost to the Wizards, there were many highlights from the young team in the loss.

Andrew Wiggins was hot from the field, scoring 41 points. Oh, and Karl-Anthony Towns shook the Verizon Center in DC with his fastbreak windmill slam.

We'll get you started with an interview with head coach Tom Thibodeau, where he talks about the Wolves' trip to the White House:

.@Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau says the #TWolves' trip to the White House was one to remember pic.twitter.com/GAKGaLMl6Q

-- FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 6, 2017

.@KarlTowns SLAMS it home!! Watch the #TWolves on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/Ph8Z89dJ8C pic.twitter.com/mGqCCBOmRm

-- FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

.@22wiggins finishes off a nice pass from @RickyRubio9! Watch on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/Ph8Z89dJ8C pic.twitter.com/Burj04mvKe

-- FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

.@ZachLaVine shoots the outside J! Watch the @Timberwolves on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/Ph8Z89dJ8C pic.twitter.com/XidSqkmclt

-- FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

Well, it didn't count...but @ZachLaVine has range! Watch on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/Ph8Z89dJ8C pic.twitter.com/KEcJJUAyLQ

-- FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

At halftime, @22wiggins says the key to his 16 points through two quarters was his aggressive approach pic.twitter.com/Qlt6a6F4TK

-- FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

.@Timberwolves assistant coach Andy Greer says his team needs to improve defending the 3-point line in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/IgNDIWmZMe

-- FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

.@22Wiggins is having one of those nights! Watch on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/Ph8Z89dJ8C pic.twitter.com/gKJyVkLkfM

-- FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

Some fancy footwork from @GorguiDieng puts the #TWolves up in the 3rd quarter! Watch on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/Ph8Z89dJ8C pic.twitter.com/Nh0nBGtvIy

-- FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

Rejected by @KarlTowns!! Watch the #TWolves take down the Wizards on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/Ph8Z89dJ8C pic.twitter.com/RCsZhLMZNT

-- FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

.@22wiggins IS FEELING IT TONIGHT! Tune in on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/Ph8Z89dJ8C pic.twitter.com/EL3sbzxxXQ

-- FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

Otto Porter says the #TWolves showed great effort and heart in DC tonight. pic.twitter.com/4FBHUXjkCu

-- FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

Tom Thibodeau says @JohnWall "killed us" in the #TWolves loss to Washington pic.twitter.com/6jQQVQR50J

-- FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

.@GorguiDieng: "We gotta play team defense...that's why we have five guys out there" pic.twitter.com/GerlQsAZox

-- FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

On tonight's #WolvesFastbreak, Tom Hanneman and Kevin Lynch say it was good to see Brandon Rush contribute to the #TWolves effort in DC pic.twitter.com/RGLj2Uf3AE

-- FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017