The Monster Energy AMA Supercross FIM World Championship season kicks off tonight, with the first race of 2017 live from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., at 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Supercross has a big following in NASCAR, has the racers and their families enjoy watching the two-wheeled pandemonium.

This year's Supercross debut holds a special bit of interest for NASCAR fans: With Monster Energy now signed on as the title sponsors of NASCAR's top series, you can check out the incredible enthusiasm and showmanship Monster puts into its events, something we're sure to see soon in Daytona as well.

Just remembered SX racing is on tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/pHi20scfSa — DeLana Harvick (@DeLanaHarvick) January 7, 2017

Really excited for 24 hours from now @SupercrossLIVE pulling for @RyanDungey to keep it rolling #sxonfox pic.twitter.com/1BK4UuBjI8 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) January 7, 2017