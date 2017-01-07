Who knew the hood from a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race car could double as a sled?
As it turns out, former Roush Fenway Racing driver Greg Biffle found a creative way to have fun in the snow as winter weather blanketed the Charlotte, North Carolina area Friday night through Saturday morning.
Although his 2017 racing plans are still unknown, Biffle is finding good use for parts from his old No. 16 ride.
More from FoxSports
Old @3M hood comes in handy!! pic.twitter.com/SxmId8EzMF— Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) January 7, 2017