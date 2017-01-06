After flirting with retirement for a couple years, Steve Smith Sr. is really hanging up his cleats this time as he indicated after the Ravens' final game of the season on Jan. 1. "I know it's my time" the 37-year-old wide receiver said.

Although he could always apply for reinstatement, Agent 89 made his retirement official with a letter dated Jan. 2 that he apparently sent to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. As you might expect, the famous trash-talker, who finished 7th on the all-time receiving yards list (14,731 yards), did not miss the opportunity to poke at the opposition:

In case you can't make out the text, it reads: "This is to notify you that as of today I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs. I am retiring from the National Football League."

Steve Smith will definitely be missed.