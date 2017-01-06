Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza is tired of sitting on the sidelines so the No. 3 ranked middleweight contender is getting back in action on Feb. 11 at UFC 208 in Brooklyn.

'Jacare' will face veteran middleweight Tim Boetsch as part of the card headlined by the first ever women's featherweight title fight between Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie.

UFC officials confirmed the fight to Newsday on Friday.

It's an interesting move for "Jacare" considering his status in the 185-pound division where he is arguably no more than a fight away from competing for the title but hasn't fought since last May when he defeated former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.

Unfortunately, the 37-year-old Brazilian is likely sitting behind Yoel Romero as the No. 1 contender after his last bout against Luke Rockhold was scrapped in November following an injury to the former champion.

There's no word on when Rockhold will be eligible to return to the Octagon so "Jacare" clearly decided to book another fight in the interim.

Boetsch has faced his fair share of ups and downs in recent years but the No. 14 ranked middleweight has recently put together a pair of impressive finishes over Josh Samman and Rafael Natal in consecutive fights.

Now Boetsch has a chance to take on a top five middleweight in Souza as part of the UFC's debut card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.