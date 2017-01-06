ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) Jacqueline Loelling extended her lead in the standings with her first skeleton World Cup win on Friday.

The German was quickest in both runs for a combined time of 1 minute, 57.17 seconds, beating teammate and world champion Tina Hermann by 0.44 seconds.

Janine Flock of Austria was third, 0.54 back, while Anna Fernstaedt, another German, was fourth.

Former world champion Katie Uhlaender of the United States finished 12th in her World Cup comeback after a three-year break.

After three races, Loelling leads with 619 points, ahead of Flock on 561, and Hermann on 554.