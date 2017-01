PHOENIX -- Individual game tickets for all 2017 Diamondbacks' spring training games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will go on sale Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. at dbacks.com/spring and at the Salt River Fields Box Office.

Tickets are priced at $11 to $16 for lawn seating and $21 to $37 for reserved seating.

Pitchers and catchers will report to Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, with their first workout on Feb. 14. Position players will report on Feb. 16, with the first full-squad workout on Feb. 17. Workouts are open to the public.

The D-backs open their 20th Spring Training on Feb. 22 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick with an exhibition game against Grand Canyon University as part of an annual Collegiate Baseball Series. The official Cactus League opener is Feb. 25 vs. the Colorado Rockies.

For more information and to purchase tickets for Spring Training, visit dbacks.com/spring.

D-BACKS 2017 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Wed., Feb. 22: Grand Canyon University (exhibition), 1:10 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 25: Colorado Rockies, 1:10 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 26, at Colorado Rockies, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 27: Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 pm.

Tue., Feb. 28: at Texas Rangers, Surprise, 1:05 p.m.

Wed., March 1: at Chicago White Sox, Glendale, 1:05 p.m.

Thur., March 2: San Diego Padres (split squad), 1:10 p.m.

Thur., March 2: Chicago Cubs (split squad), 7:10 p.m.

Fri., March 3: Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:10 p.m.

Sat., March 4: at San Diego Padres, Peoria, 1:10 p.m.

Sun., March 5: Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Mon., March 6: at Kansas City Royals, Surprise, 1:05 p.m.

Tue., March 7: Oakland Athletics, 1:10 p.m.

Wed., March 8: Team Mexico (WBC exhibition), 1:10 p.m.

Thur., March 9: at Chicago White Sox, Glendale, 1:05 p.m.

Fri., March 10: Milwaukee Brewers, 1:10 p.m.

Sat., March 11: San Francisco Giants, 1:10 p.m.

Sun., March 12: at San Francisco Giants, Scottsdale, 1:05 p.m.

Mon., March 13: OFF

Tue., March 14: Texas Rangers, 1:10 p.m.

Wed., March 15: at Chicago Cubs, Sloan Park, 7:05 p.m.

Thur., March 16: at Milwaukee Brewers, Maryvale, 1:05 p.m.

Fri., March 17: Seattle Mariners (split squad), 1:10 p.m.

Fri., March 17: at Oakland Athletics (split squad), HoHoKam, 1:05 p.m.

Sat., March 18: Asia qualifier (WBC exhibition), 1:10 p.m.

Sun., March 19: at Cleveland Indians, Goodyear, 1:05 p.m.

Mon., March 20: at Oakland Athletics, HoHoKam, 7:05 p.m.

Tue., March 21: Kansas City Royals, 1:10 p.m.

Wed., March 22: OFF

Thur., March 23: Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

Fri., March 24: at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 p.m.

Sat., March 25: at Los Angeles Angels, Tempe Diablo, 1:05 p.m.

Sun., March 26: Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.

Mon., March 27: Los Angeles Angels, 1:10 p.m.

Tue., March 28: at Seattle Mariners, 1:05 pm.

Thur., March 30: Cleveland Indians, Chase Field, 6:40 p.m.

Fri., April 1: Cleveland Indians, Chase Field, 6:40 p.m.