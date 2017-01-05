The Redskins were one win away from making the playoffs this season, but they got to that point largely on the strength of their third-ranked offense. Heading into the offseason, the front office decided that the issues were on the defensive side of the ball, so the team released defensive coordinator Joe Barry and his entire staff, according to a report from The Washington Post.

Barry completed his second season as coordinator of a unit that struggled mightily in many statistical categories including third downs, against the run, in the red zone and late-game situations.

Washington finished the year middle-of-the-pack or worse in many defensive categories, including turnovers forced (tied for 17th) and points per game allowed (19th).

Barry had held only one defensive coordinator position prior to joining the Redskins, but it went about as poorly as possible. He was in charge of the Lions' defense for two seasons, one of which was the 0-16 campaign in 2008.