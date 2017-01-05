Colorado Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis provided an uplifting update on Wednesday, revealing that he now is cancer-free.

Bettis, 27, announced earlier this offseason that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer, and he had surgery in November. In an interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Wednesday, Bettis shared the good news:

"I feel great. I got an early Christmas present the other day. The doctor called me on Dec. 22 and told me that I'm cancer-free, so all is good and I'm ready to push forward here."

Bettis, who said he already is going through full workouts in preparation for the 2017 season, will have to have bloodwork done every 3-6 months to make sure there are no further medical problems.

In 32 starts last season, Bettis went 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA and 138 strikeouts (in 186 innings).