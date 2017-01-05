TORONTO (AP) Reliever Gavin Floyd is staying with the Toronto Blue Jays, agreeing Thursday to a minor league contract and an invitation to big league spring training.

The 33-year-old right-hander was 2-4 with a 4.06 ERA in 28 appearances for the Blue Jays last year. His season ended June 26 when he hurt a shoulder.

Floyd made his big league debut in 2004 with Philadelphia and also has pitched for Cleveland, Atlanta and the Chicago White Sox. He has a 74-76 career record and a 4.37 ERA.