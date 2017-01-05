OAKLAND (12-4) at HOUSTON (9-7)

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, ABC/ESPN

OPENING LINE - Texans by 1 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Oakland 10-6-0, Houston 6-9-1

SERIES RECORD - Texans lead 6-4

LAST MEETING - Raiders beat Texans 27-20, Nov. 21, 2016

LAST WEEK - Raiders lost to Broncos 24-6; Texans lost to Titans 24-17

AP PRO32 RANKING - Raiders No. 9, Texans No. 12

RAIDERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (6), PASS (13).

RAIDERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (23), PASS (24).

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (8), PASS (29).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (1), RUSH (12), PASS (2).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Oakland is in playoffs for first time since 2002 season, when they went to Super Bowl. ... Raiders have won 12 games for first time since 2000. ... Rookie Connor Cook will start at quarterback with both Derek Carr and Matt McGloin injured. Cook will become first QB in NFL history to make first start in playoff game. He had 150 yards passing and TD in NFL debut last week. ... RB Latavius Murray has 12 rushing TDs, most by Raider since 1990. ... RB Jalen Richard is fifth among rookies with 491 yards rushing. ... WR Michael Crabtree has 516 yards receiving with four touchdowns in eight career playoff games. Crabtree leads team with career-high 89 catches this season. ... WR Amari Cooper ranks third in AFC with 1,153 yards receiving. ... DE Khalil Mack has 11 sacks to become first Raider with consecutive 10-sack seasons since 2005-06. ... Texans won AFC South title for second straight season. ... Houston looks to win playoff game for first time since 2012 season. ... QB Brock Osweiler will start with Tom Savage out with concussion. Osweiler started first 14 games before being benched Dec. 18. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins leads team with 78 catches for 954 yards. He's one of nine players in NFL history with at least 50 catches and 800 yards receiving in each of first four NFL seasons. ... WR Will Fuller ranks fourth among rookies with 635 yards receiving. ... DE Jadeveon Clowney has six sacks and 16 tackles for losses, both career highs. ... LB Brian Cushing had 13 tackles and interception in last playoff game. ... S Quintin Demps leads team and is tied for second in NFL with six interceptions. ... LB Benardrick McKinney is only player this season with at least 125 tackles (129) and five sacks. ... LB Whitney Mercilus set franchise record with three sacks in last postseason game. ... Fantasy Tip: Houston RB Lamar Miller will return after missing two games with ankle injury and could be good pickup after running for four touchdowns in last three against Oakland. Miller ranks sixth in AFC with 1,073 yards rushing.

---

