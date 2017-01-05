Michael McDowell returns to the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet and is scheduled to run the entirety of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Along with McDowell, Todd Parrott will return as the crew chief of the No. 95 car.

Parrott took over on the pit box with seven races remaining in the 2016 season and helped the No. 95 Chevrolet put together some of its strongest performances of the season.

McDowell finished 14th in his first race with Parrott at Charlotte Motor Speedway and posted four top-20 finishes, including a top 10 in the season finale at Homestead, while teamed up with Parrott.

The move also makes the Leavine Family Racing team Chase eligible for the first time since its inception in 2011.

"I'm excited to be returning full time with LFR for the 2017 season," McDowell said. "I look forward to continuing to work with Todd as well and kicking off our season with a strong start at the DAYTONA 500 in February."

Parrott echoed McDowell's sentiments for the 2017 season.

"I can't wait for the 2017 season to get here and look forward to having a great year with Michael and the team," said Parrott. "I'm appreciative of the opportunity LFR has given me to once again assume the crew chief role for the team and am ready to get started on the upcoming season."