Kevin Harvick will compete in four NASCAR XFINITY Series races in 2017, with sponsorship from Hunt Brothers Pizza.

Since 2014, Hunt Brothers Pizza has been an associate sponsor of Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car.

Now, they will be Harvick's primary sponsor on the No. 41 XFINITY Ford Mustang in four races: April 8 at Texas Motor Speedway; May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway; July 7 at Kentucky Speedway and Sept. 2 at Darlington Raceway.

Check out what Harvick's paint scheme in the races will look like:

Hunt Brothers Pizza also will serve as an associate sponsor of SHR's No. 00 Ford Mustang driven by XFINITY Series rookie-of-the-year contender Cole Custer.

"I've always enjoyed competing in the XFINITY Series," said Harvick, who won championships in this series in 2001 and '06. "With Stewart-Haas Racing starting a new program, I'm excited to be a part of the building process because it will make us stronger going forward as a company. I'm proud to continue working with Hunt Brothers Pizza and seeing their colors on my Ford Mustang."

Off the track, Harvick will serve as an analyst in the FOX booth for eight XFINITY races this year, as well as appear as analyst on FS 1's NASCAR Race Hub.