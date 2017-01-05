Video games these days are so lifelike you sometimes need to do a double-take to see if what you're watching is real or digital.

New York Giants' defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison might be having trouble differentiating the two worlds judging by what he told reporters Thursday. Harrison, who will be making his NFL playoff debut Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, said he has postseason experience because of what he's done playing "Madden".

"I just won a Super Bowl last night on 'Madden' with the Green Bay Packers," Harrison said, via the New York Daily News. "I go to the playoffs every year on 'Madden', so I have some playoff experience."

We'll see if that "experience" will come in handy for Harrison as the Giants face one of the game's most-lethal quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers.