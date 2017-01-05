Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Thursday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

- NEW YORK - With a deadly New Year's Eve nightclub attack rocking Istanbul and Syria torn by war, some WNBA players now in Turkey wonder whether the good salaries worth the risks.

- WASHINGTON - The Columbus Blue Jackets try to tie the NHL record with their 17th straight win when they play the Capitals. The mark is held by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins. Game starts 7 p.m.

- TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama's defensive coordinator says linebacker Reuben Foster is popular with teammates because ''he's real.'' The unanimous All-American is also real good.

- There's a mix of familiar faces and fresh blood at quarterback in the AFC playoffs. And with Von Miller sitting this one out, they should have an easier go of it, too.

- ALAMEDA, Calif. - For all the similarities between Houston's Jadeveon Clowney and Oakland's Khalil Mack - the two defensive ends taken in the top five of the 2014 draft - there are also stark differences.

- RENTON, Wash. - The Seahawks' defense, clearly weakened by the loss of star safety Earl Thomas, will be tested in the wild-card game by the pass-happy Detroit Lions.

- KAPALUA, Hawaii - Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth lead a strong field of 2016 winners when the PGA Tour starts a new year at the SBS Tournament of Championship.

- DURHAM, N.C. - For the next few weeks, No. 8 Duke will be in Jeff Capel's hands because of Mike Krzyzewski's back surgery. It's not an unfamiliar situation. He stepped in for Coach K for one game last year.

- LAWRENCE, Kan. - The hallmark of Kansas under Bill Self is defense. But if the No. 3 Jayhawks are going to win their 13th straight Big 12 title, Self says the defense must get a whole lot better.

- BRISBANE, Australia - Match-fixing is back on the radar, less than two weeks before the Australian Open. Police charge an 18-year-old man with fixing a lower-tier tournament in Australia.

- BRISBANE, Australia - Top-ranked Angelique Kerber, coming off an excellent breakout season, loses to Elina Svitolina in the Brisbane International quarterfinals.

- ORLANDO, Fla. - With Chris Evert and James Blake on hand, the U.S. Tennis Association opens its state of the art training facility in what it hopes will be the new home of American tennis.

- CLEVELAND - Edwin Encarnacion joins the heart of Cleveland's lineup. The Indians make their signing of the coveted free agent official. His three-year deal is for $60 million.

- HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - California Chrome and Arrogate are among the finalists announced for Horse of the Year. The top prize will be awarded at the Eclipse Awards on Jan. 21.

- ZAGREB, Croatia - Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway goes for his third straight win and Marcel Hirscher of Austria eyes his 100th career World Cup podium at a night slalom in dense snowfall.