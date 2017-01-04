Jordan Spieth hit 8-iron over the bunker on the 12th hole at Augusta National. He made the 15-foot birdie putt and raised his arms in celebration.

Too bad this was December.

Eight months earlier, that birdie most likely would have led to another green jacket at the Masters.

Spieth said his return to Augusta National last month at least brought him a small measure of redemption. At the Masters, he had a three-shot lead when he dumped two shots into Rae's Creek short of the green and made quadruple bogey. By the time he finished the hole, he was three shots behind and never caught up.

Spieth played the next day and made another birdie. He said at least his demons from the 12th hole are gone.