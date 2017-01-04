The Dallas Cowboys already have the league's best offensive line, but they're about to get even richer.

According to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan, the Cowboys have signed free agent guard Jonathan Cooper to a contract.

Cooper, the seventh overall pick in 2013, began the year with the New England Patriots, whom he was traded to in the deal for Chandler Jones. The Patriots released him, at which point he signed with the Browns. He started three games in Cleveland before begin waived by the Browns last week.

The former Cardinals guard is just 26 years old and has little wear and tear on his body, having played just 29 games in three years. The Cowboys are set at right guard with Zack Martin entrenched as the starter, while depth isn't an issue on the left side.

Ronald Leary is currently atop the depth chart with second-year player La'el Collins currently recovering from injury. Collins is expected to be activated for the playoff run, which leaves Cooper as insurance.

Next season, however, is when Cooper can make an impact. Leary will be a free agent and while Collins figures to regain his starting job, Cooper can compete for it as well. Even if Collins beats him out, he'll be a good backup.