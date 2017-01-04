Baltimore Ravens backup guard John Urschel is not only physically intimidating, he's also a mountain of a man in mathematics.

Don't believe it?

The 25-year-old is pursuing his Ph.D at MIT this year and has published six peer-reviewed mathematics papers, with three more on the way. All of this has landed him on Forbes' "30 under 30" list in the field of science.

According to ESPN, Urschel earned A's in the four classes he took at MIT last spring, focusing on spectral graph theory, numerical linear algebra and machine learning. He also found time to co-star in a Beats commercial with J.J. Watt.

Urschel, who is second-youngest on the list, played in 13 games this season, starting three of them.