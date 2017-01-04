LOS ANGELES (AP) Nick Young scored 20 points, D'Angelo Russell added 18 and they keyed an early barrage of 3-pointers that sent the Los Angeles Lakers past the Memphis Grizzlies 116-102 on Tuesday night.

Julius Randle had a triple-double for Los Angeles with 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Lakers made a season-high 17 3-pointers, all but one coming in the first three quarters. They finished 17 of 33 from beyond the arc despite missing nine consecutive attempts in the final period. Young and Russell each connected on six 3s.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Mike Conley had 21 points.