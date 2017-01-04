GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Oft-injured Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone is forgoing his final year of college eligibility and entering the NFL draft.

A fourth-year junior who missed 20 games over the last four years because of injuries, Anzalone announced his decision Wednesday. He joins cornerback Quincy Wilson and offensive tackle David Sharpe in leaving the Gators (9-4) early to turn pro. Cornerback Jalen Tabor and defensive tackle Caleb Brantley are expected to join them.

Anzalone will be a wild card in the draft. The Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, native has shown flashes of talent when healthy -- he was the team's third-leading tackler this season -- but he's spent considerable time on the sideline and in the training room. He played in just two games in 2015 because of a right shoulder injury and missed the final five games this season because of a broken left arm.