Right-handed pitcher Rubby De La Rosa, trying to bounce back from an elbow injury that cost him a spot in the starting rotation last year, is returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks on a minor-league contract.

Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that De La Rosa will earn $750,000 is he makes the major-league roster and can earn up to $3.5 million in incentives.

De La Rosa, 27, is expected to compete for a spot in the bullpen, provided he is healthy. He pitched only three innings over the final four months of last season and underwent stem cell therapy in September in an effort to avoid a second Tommy John surgery.

Concerns over his health led the D-backs to decide against offering him a major-league contract for the 2017 season -- which would have guaranteed De La Rosa about $3 million.

De La Rosa's arsenal includes a mid-90s fastball and a solid changeup, but he's been susceptible to left-handed batters. He was limited to 10 starts last season and went 4-5 with a 4.26 ERA, following a 14-9 record and 4.67 ERA in 32 starts in 2015.