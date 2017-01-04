Conor McGregor is ready to branch out of UFC. The champ made an announcement that he is tackling his next sport ... and it is not Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing ring.

McGregor says he is ready to become the "pound-for-pound best jockey on the planet" in a promotional video for the Pegasus World Cup, a $12 million horse race scheduled to take place Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park.

The UFC mega-star has an interesting trainer, too, actor, Jon Lovitz, who weighs in with some comments.

Throw in some WWE antics, too, as McGregor takes umbrage with a reporter who gets snippy with him (and then Lovitz charges into the crowd to beat him up).

In the actual race, California Chrome will make his final career start, looking for revenge against Arrogate, who defeated Chrome in the Breeders' Cup Classic.