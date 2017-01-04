Need proof that Cubs fever still hasn't abated in the Windy City? Well, the first baby born this year in a Chicago-area hospital was given a very North Side name.

Wrigley Rose Dalbey was born at 12:12 a.m. in Chicago on Jan. 1, according to the Chicago Tribune. She weighed in at just under six pounds, though there was no mention of her defensive metrics. And this was no bandwagon birth; Wrigley was going to be Wrigley no matter how the 2016 season would have gone for the Cubs.

"We knew some people would be questioning if we only named her that because they won the World Series. We like to let people know we chose the name before the Cubs won," proud father Aaron Dalbey told the Tribune, which notes Aaron has a Cubs tattoo and posed for pictures at the hospital with a World Series champion T-shirt.

Meet baby #Wrigley Rose Dalbey, the first 2017 baby in the #Chicago region ... Yes, her parents are huge @Cubs fans pic.twitter.com/16IlJi1rdk — Jazmin Beltran (@JazminBeltran) January 2, 2017

Congrats to the Dalbeys, whose daughter never will know what it's like to be alive in a time when the Cubs are desperately trying to end a century-plus of misery.

And Wrigley soon should have plenty of company. After all, the real windfall should come in late July/early August -- roughly nine months after the Cubs' curse-breaking Game 7 win in Cleveland.