Bryan Caraway has suffered an injury that will keep him out of his upcoming fight against Jimmie Rivera at next weekend's UFC Fight Night card in Phoenix, AZ.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news to FOX Sports on Wednesday following an initial report from MMAJunkie.com.

There are no details on the severity of the injury that Caraway suffered, but it was clearly bad enough that he was forced to pull out of the fight taking place next Sunday night in Arizona.

Caraway had been asking for a fight with Rivera for months but now he'll be forced to the sidelines to recover while the UFC searches for a late-notice replacement for the card.

Rivera has put together a very impressive resume since joining the UFC roster with a perfect 4-0 record, including a unanimous decision win over Urijah Faber in his last bout in September.

The New Jersey native has been creeping up the bantamweight rankings as well, and he was looking for another marquee win against Caraway, but now he'll just hope to stay on the card to fight next weekend.

UFC officials have made no announcement regarding the bout or a replacement for Caraway at this time.