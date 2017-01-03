The Minnesota Vikings made an effort to build game tape for wide receiver Jarius Wright after he played in his highest percentage (68 percent) of snaps in Week 17. His 43 plays were the most he was featured in the Vikings offense since Week 5 against the Titans, when he lined up 44 times.

It was rumored back in September that Wright was on the trading block, which could still be the case heading into the offseason.

Wright signed a four-year, $14.8 million deal before the start of the season, but he was rarely on the field, even when healthy. Wright finished the season with only 11 receptions for 310 yards and a touchdown, which came last week against Chicago.

A large part of his disappearance in the Vikings' receiving game was the emergence of Adam Thielen. Thielen played in 61 of 63 Minnesota snaps in Week 17 and played more than Wright in all 16 games this year.

Some other notes from Sunday's snap counts:

-- Jerick McKinnon rushed for a season-high 89 yards on 16 carries and caught three passes for 21 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. His best performance of the year came with the Jet playing 68 percent of the Vikings snaps.

-- A big concern heading into this year was the health and stamina of Anthony Barr. Barr played in at least 93 percent of the Vikings defensive snaps in all 16 games this year. The third-year veteran was healthy and played in all 16 regular-season games for the first time in his career.

-- Shaun Hill saw action for the first time since coming in for two plays in Week 12 against Dallas. He finished the season 19-of-35 for 242 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions for a 76.1 passer rating. Hill, if he decides to retire, will finish with a respectable career passer rating of 84.9.

-- Fan-favorite Chad Greenway may have seen his last 23 plays in an NFL uniform when he played 38 percent of the snaps against the Bears. His highest play count of 2016 was 58 against Washington and his low came in Week 4 when he played only two snaps.

-- Terence Newman has said he's undecided about retiring from the NFL, but he'll be missed by Minnesota if he hangs up his cleats. Newman played in at least 60 percent of the defense's snaps in 13 of his 15 games played.

Here's the complete offensive and defensive snap counts for Minnesota against Chicago in Week 16:

GAME 16: BEARS (OFFENSE)

PLAYER PLAYS % Fusco 63 100% Sirles 63 100% Easton 63 100% Thielen 61 97% Berger 60 95% Bradford 54 86% R. Hill 49 78% Rudolph 48 76% Wright 43 68% McKinnon 40 63% C. Johnson 29 46% Asiata 25 40% Patterson 24 38% Ellison 22 35% Clemmings 14 22% Morgan 11 17% S. Hill 9 14% Line 7 11% Fruechte 5 8% Kerin 3 5%

GAME 16: BEARS (DEFENSE)