The Seattle Seahawks will sign one of the greatest returners in NFL history, picking up Devin Hester for the playoffs, FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported Tuesday.

Seahawks are signing return maven Devin Hester for the playoffs. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 4, 2017

The Seahawks are in need of a returner after Tyler Lockett suffered a broken leg in Week 16. Hester, who has been named first-team All-Pro three times, was cut in December by the Baltimore Ravens after appearing in 12 games.

Hester, who is the NFL's all-time leader in return touchdowns, averaged 24.5 yards per kick return and 7.2 per punt return this season. The 34-year-old has 14 career punt returns for touchdowns and five kickoffs that he has taken back for scores.