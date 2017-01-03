Ronda Rousey will be sidelined at least six weeks following her 48-second TKO loss to Amanda Nunes last week at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Rousey was suspended until Feb. 14 with no contact until Jan. 30 as a result of the TKO loss suffered to Nunes, who put the former champion away in rapid-fire fashion in the opening round.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission released the medical suspensions from the event to FOX Sports on Tuesday.

The co-main event saw Dominick Cruz suffer a unanimous decision loss to Cody Garbrandt, which cost him the UFC bantamweight title.

During the fight, Cruz suffered a massive cut on his eyebrow courtesy of a kick from Garbrandt and that laceration will ultimately keep the former champ out of action until Feb. 14 with no contact until Jan. 30.

Garbrandt faced a mandatory suspension as well until Jan. 30 with no contact until Jan. 21.

Bantamweight contender John Lineker suffered the most damage of any fighter on the card during his fight with former champion TJ Dillashaw.

Lineker suffered a broken jaw in his three round decision loss, which much be cleared by a physician or he's suspended until June 29. Lineker also faces a minimum suspension until Jan. 30 with no contact until Jan. 21 as a result of the 15-minute battle with Dillashaw.

Ray Borg also faces a potential six-month suspension due to a left ankle injury suffered during his fight with Louis Smolka. Borg actually complained between rounds that he believed his ankle was broken and the commission will require x-rays and if positive, he must be cleared by an orthopedic doctor or face suspension until June 29.

Alex Oliveira also faces a potential six-month suspension after he was blasted with two illegal knees that brought a stop to his bout with Tim Means at UFC 207. Oliviera must have his broken nose cleared by an ear, nose and throat doctor or he's suspended until June 29.

Here are the full medical suspensions from UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey.

Ronda Rousey -- suspended until 2/14/17 with no contact until 1/30/17

Cody Garbrandt -- suspended until 1/30/17 with no contact until 1/21/17

Dominick Cruz -- suspended until 2/14/17 with no contact until 1/30/17 due to left eyebrow laceration.

John Lineker -- Must have broken jaw cleared by ENT or oral maxillary facial surgeon or no contest until 6/29/17. Minimum suspension until 1/30/17 with no contact until 1/21/17

Ray Borg -- Must have left ankle x-rayed. If positive then he must have clearance by an orthopedic doctor or no contest until 6/29/17. Minimum suspension until 1/30/17 with no contact until 1/21/17.

Louis Smolka -- suspended until 2/14/17 with no contact until 1/30/17 due to lacerations on both eyes.

Johny Hendricks -- suspended until 2/14/17 with no contact until 1/30/17 due to right scalp laceration.

Marvin Vettori -- suspended until 1/21/17 with no contact until 1/14/17.

Mike Pyle -- suspended until 3/1/17 with no contact until 2/14/17

Niko Price -- Must have right big toe x-rayed, if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 6/29/17. Minimum suspension until 1/30/17 with no contact until 1/21/17.

Alex Oliveira -- Must have broken nose cleared by ENT doctor or no contest until 6/29/17. Minimum suspension until 3/1/17 with no contact until 2/14/17.