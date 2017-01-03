CINCINNATI (AP) -- The Reds agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with right-hander Drew Storen, their first move to improve Cincinnati's historically bad bullpen.

The 29-year-old reliever can make an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses under the deal announced Tuesday. He would get $500,000 if traded.

Storen went 4-3 with a 5.23 ERA in 57 appearances last season for Toronto and Seattle. He had three saves in four chances. His best seasons were with Washington. He went 2-1 with a 1.12 ERA and 11 saves in 2014, and followed it with 2-2, a 3.44 ERA and 29 saves in 2015.

Cincinnati's bullpen gave up a major league record 103 homers last season and led the league in walks. Overall, the Reds allowed 258 homers, shattering the previous major league mark.