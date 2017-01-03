Michigan and offensive coordinator Tim Drevno have agreed to a new contract, a source told FOX Sports on Tuesday.

With the new five-year deal, Drevno will make $1 million annually.

Under Drevno's direction, Michigan was No. 1 in the Big Ten in scoring this season. Before head coach Jim Harbaugh and Drevno arrived, Michigan was just No. 13 in the Big Ten in scoring at just 20.9 ppg in 2014. The following season that average jumped to 31.4 ppg.

Drevno has worked with Harbaugh dating back to their days at the University of San Diego and were together at Stanford and with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.