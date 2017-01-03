The New York Knicks are in a tailspin, losing five straight games and 8 of their last 10. During this stretch, the team's defense has been an absolute disaster -- surrendering a ludicrous average of 111.8 points per.

On Monday night, despite the final score suggesting the game was closer than it actually was, the Knicks were beaten to a pulp on the defensive side once again -- surrendering 115 points to the lowly Orlando Magic, who averaged only 99 points scored per game coming into Monday's contest. Following the defeat, Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek had some interesting things to say (as transcribed by ESPN's Ian Begley) about his team. First and foremost:

"I don't think our guys aren't trying. Maybe we're just not capable of it. I don't know..."

Furthermore:

"That's what we're going to have to figure out. Maybe you have to play some of these other guys. We might have to mix the lineup up somehow.

"I think they're trying ... We just must not be good enough defensively."

I have to find someone to play some defense ... You can't come out beginning of the game -- I think their first three or four baskets were 3-pointers. We've got to have better pride in that."

And finally:

"There are times where we just didn't go after the ball hard enough ... There were some rebounds up there that they just took out of our hands and came over our backs. That's when maybe we need to be in the weight room a little bit more."

The solution?

Jeff Hornacek: "We have to find somebody who can play some defense." — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 3, 2017

A segment of Hornacek's response can be viewed below:

Head coach Jeff Hornacek on the #Knicks defense against the Magic. #NYKvsORL pic.twitter.com/KwiKHrPA5p — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 3, 2017

From Super Team ... to Super out-of-the-playoffs in a week, Hornacek has quite the task ahead of him.