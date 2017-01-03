J.J. Watt's season ended in September, but that doesn't mean the Houston Texans star has forgotten how to rush into action when he's needed.

When Watt heard 8-year-old Noah Fulmer was injured in a car accident and left crying after EMTs had to cut his Watt jersey, the three-time defensive player of the year knew wasted no time to visit the boy.

That is terrible, is he ok?

Tell him I'll bring him a new jersey tomorrow. https://t.co/jSYhbhxU1H — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2017

Watt didn't disappoint, bringing Noah, who suffered injuries to both of his legs, a number of jerseys Tuesday after the boy had surgery.

Watt, who is recovering from back surgery, won't make a difference on the field when the Texans take on the Raiders in their Wild Card game Saturday, but he certainly impacted Noah's life Tuesday.