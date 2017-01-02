Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the league's most popular players. You can see it on social media, in the stands on game days and in stores where jerseys are sold. It's not surprising, either, considering how exciting and talented he is.

To show just how popular he is, check out this youngster's reaction to opening his jersey on Christmas morning. Beckham caught wind of his reaction and promised to meet him one day.

When I tell u it's these moments that make everything worth it, the ups and downs of life in general. The drama and unnecessary bs i go through on a daily basis. I just wanna thank God for being able to impact lives, young man get this jersey to me somehow. I'll make sure to sign it for u. Truly truly blessed. #HappyHolidays A video posted by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:00pm PST

That day was Sunday when the Giants took on the Redskins. Beckham found him on the sidelines and signed his jersey after sharing a moment with the young fan.

🙏🏾 A video posted by 8 E Y E (@8eyejb) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:27am PST

Beckham made this kid's day not once, but twice. First on Christmas and then on Sunday. Talk about a good week for that little fan.