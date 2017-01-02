Ricky Stenhouse Jr. posted an inspirational picture on Instagram as 2017 rang in and he's hoping this season will finally be his breakthrough in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The post reads "2015 was practice, 2016 was the warm up, and 2017 is game time." After finishing 25th in the points in 2015 and 21st in 2016, Stenhouse will have to make the Chase for the first time in his career in order to live up to 'game time'.

After winning two championships in the XFINITY Series, Stenhouse has underwhelmed in the Cup Series with no wins and seven top-five finishes in four full-time seasons.

With Roush-Fenway Racing downsizing to a two-car operation, there should be more focus on Stenhouse getting good cars in 2017.