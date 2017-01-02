CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short said he would ''probably'' sign a franchise tag offer if the team extended him one this offseason.

Short, who just wrapped up his fourth NFL season, will become an unrestricted free agent on March 9.

''I wouldn't fight it or anything,'' Short said of the franchise tag.

The Panthers tried to lock up Short to a long-term contract last offseason, but couldn't come to terms on an agreement in part because the $17 million-a-year contract that Fletcher Cox received from the Philadelphia Eagles raised the asking price for high-level defensive tackles.

Short wound up playing the 2016 season under the final year of his rookie contract.

The franchise tag for defensive tackles last season was $13.6 million and is expected to increase slightly next season.

