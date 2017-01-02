Trevor Siemian apparently made a pretty good impression on John Elway in his first season as starting quarterback. Elway, the Denver Broncos executive vice president of football operations, told reporters Monday that quarterback is not the team's most glaring need heading into the offseason.

"I'm excited about the quarterbacks we have," Elway said Monday, via NFL.com. "Last year that was the biggest concern. This year is not."

The Broncos' obvious concern is replacing head coach Gary Kubiak, who retired due to health concerns. Elway said he will discuss the Broncos quarterbacks when interviewing head coaching candidates.

Siemian, the team's former seventh-round pick, completed 59.5 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,401 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2016. His numbers stack up quite favorably to the Broncos' 2015 QB quo of Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler, who combined to throw 19 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Despite giving Siemian a vote of confidence, Elway said he's keeping his option open on possibly bringing in a veteran signal caller.

"Never say never..." he said. "Right now we're going forward (with two young QBs) but we are always looking at everything."