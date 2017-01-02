We're down to 55 days until the 58th running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26 on FOX. As we count down the days until a new NASCAR season starts, let's rewind a few years to the 2013 edition of the 500.

It was a historic day at the 55th running of the Daytona 500 as rookie Danica Patrick won the pole in one of the most hyped debuts in NASCAR history. She became the first female to win a pole for the 500 and eventually the first to lead a lap in the race.

In impressive fashion, Patrick stayed near the front of the field all race and was third when the white flag waved. She fell back to eighth on the final lap after Dale Earnhardt Jr. made a strong move to the inside with help from Mark Martin.

Patrick's finish still stands as the highest by a woman in the event's history.

While Patrick was the leading storyline, Jimmie Johnson held off the late charge by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate and won the race, his second 500 win.

This started Johnson on his journey for his sixth Cup Series championship that he won by 19 points over Matt Kenseth.