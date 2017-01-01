Diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and baseball superstar Mike Trout, who grew up in nearby New Jersey, sat in the endzone for Sunday's season finale against the Dallas Cowboys and received a game-used souvenir in the third quarter.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz in the third quarter, and Ertz jogged over and handed the ball to the most athletic season-ticket holder in the stadium.

A few days ago, Trout sent pairs of Nikes to Eagles players as a holiday gift.