Defenseman Taylor Chorney broke a tie early in the third period with his first goal of the season and the Washington Capitals held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday night.

Chorney's shot from the point beat goalie Mike Condon through a screen. The defenseman has three goals in 130 NHL games in parts of seven seasons.

Karl Alzner also scored for Washington, and Braden Holtby stopped 23 shots.

Kyle Turris scored for Ottawa. Heading into a five-day break, the Senators have lost three straight for the first time this season.

The most unsettling time for Washington came midway through the third period when center Evgeny Kuznetsov and defenseman Brooks Orpik were called for penalties. But, the Capitals survived the two-man deficit. Washington has not surrendered a power-play goal in the past seven games — 28 power plays in all.

Turris scored his 13th goal of the season at 12:41 of the second period. Hes took a pass from Ryan Dzingel from behind the hit and slammed it past Holtby.

Washington tied when Alzner scored on a slap shot with 20 seconds left in the second period. It was Alzner's third goal of the season, and his first since Nov. 1.

Chorney scored at 2:43 of the third.

NOTES: Washington sent F Jakub Vrana to Hershey of the AHL. Vrana, who didn't play in the last two games, had a goal and two assists in his first 12 NHL games. "He's had a really good stint here," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. ... Ottawa C Craig Kelly played in his 500th game for the Senators while C Derrick Brassard played in his 600th NHL game. Brassard was cut by an accidental high stick by teammate F Mike Hoffman, but soon returned. ... Senators C Zack Smith was out for the second straight game with an abdominal injury.

UP NEXT:

Senators: After five days off, host the Capitals on Saturday in the first of four consecutive home games.

Capitals: Host Toronto on Tuesday night in the second of three straight home games. The Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Sunday in the outdoor Centennial Classic.