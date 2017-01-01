Bills running back LeSean McCoy was carted off the field during the first half and will miss the remainder of the game against the Jets with an ankle injury, the Bills announced Sunday afternoon.

LeSean McCoy has been carted to the locker room and is out for the game. #BUFvsNYJ https://t.co/nUIhb21rCh — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2017

McCoy entered the game with 1,257 rushing yards on the season, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.

The injury means that McCoy will not be the AFC's rushing leader this year, as he is trailing both DeMarco Murray and Le'Veon Bell by a few yards. Bell is inactive today, so it's looking like Murray will win the AFC rushing race.