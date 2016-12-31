Even the son of a professional athlete can wind up a little starstruck when he meets a two-time MVP.

That's the lesson we learned from this adorable video, in which San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Torrey Smith introduces his young son to Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry:

My son met @StephenCurry30 and his reaction was priceless. I missed the best part...thanks bro pic.twitter.com/xWXfEt5Mwr — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) December 31, 2016

Smith the Younger hardly could bring himself to tell Curry that he was doing just fine, but it's no big deal. The smile he flashes midway through the video says it all.

Usually, though, it appears the little man isn't quite that shy. In fact, he'll bust out a dance move or two when the moment strikes him:

So. Adorable.

Smith the Elder, for what it's worth, is the 49ers' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Unfortunately, voting on the award closed last week, so you can't lend Smith your support for sharing this precious moment.