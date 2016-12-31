SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Gordon Hayward added 18 points and nine rebounds in the Utah Jazz's 91-86 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

Rodney Hood added 13 points to help the Jazz win their third straight and improve to 21-13.

Devin Booker scored 18 of his 20 points in the first quarter for Phoenix, and Eric Bledsoe added 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The Suns dropped to 10-24, scoring just one basket over the final 6:45.

The game featured 20 lead changes and eight ties, until Hayward tipped in a missed basket to put Utah ahead for good. Gobert followed with a pair of dunks to give the Jazz an 89-84 lead with 1:46 left.

The Suns had a chance to force overtime in the final seconds, but Booker missed a 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining. Hayward grabbed the rebound and hit two free throws to seal it.