Former Houston head coach Tony Levine will join the Purdue staff as co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach and special teams coordinator, a source told FOX Sports.

The 44-year-old just finished his first season at Western Kentucky, where he held those same positions for now-Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm for a team that went 11-3. WKU ranked No. 1 in the country in scoring (45.5 ppg), No. 5 in total offense and No. 5 in passing offense.

Levine went 21-17 at Houston, leading the Cougars to two bowl games. At Houston, he coached five different 1,000-yard receivers and was part of an offense in 2011 that became the first in NCAA history to surpass 8,000 total yards. He coached NCAA record-setting special teams at Louisville, Houston and Western Kentucky. His kickoff returner at Houston, Tyron Carrier, holds the NCAA record for career kickoff returns for TDs with seven. This season, his kick returner at WKU, Kylen Towner, led the country and set an NCAA single-season record by averaging 40.3 yards per return. WKU finished the 2016 season ranked No. 2 nationally in punt return average (17.9 ypr), No. 3 in kickoff return average (26.7 ypr) and No. 12 in blocked kicks (four).

Levine is returning to his Big Ten roots by joining Brohm at Purdue. He was a wideout at Minnesota and was twice named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team.