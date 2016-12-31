Ronda Rousey suffered her second consecutive UFC loss on Friday night, falling to Amanda Nunes by first-round knockout at UFC 207.

The fight could be the last of Rousey's UFC career, and more than a few have dogpiled on the fighter's misfortunes in the aftermath of the bout.

One of her defenders has been Kobe Bryant, who unexpectedly took to Twitter on Saturday to ask for understanding and support for a fighter who changed an entire sport.

Instead of clapping for @RondaRousey defeat give her a standing O for putting the sport on the map #pioneer #muse — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) December 31, 2016

Black Sports Online's Twitter account quoted Bryant and mentioned the fact that Rousey didn't give anyone a chance to give her congratulations by skipping her post-fight press conference.

We would have Kobe if she had come to the presser https://t.co/yLALcjvqvl — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) December 31, 2016

Bryant responded with another tweet asking for "understanding," and referred to himself as "media."

As media we should hold UNDERSTANDING the psychological and physical behavior of athletes above judgment. THIS is powerful content #museon https://t.co/OSYTHUkyj6 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) December 31, 2016

So that's an interesting little exchange, particularly the "media" part of Bryant's response.

The retired Lakers star had his retirement announcement published on The Players Tribune in the form of a letter to his younger self, and in August Bryant was revealed to be one of a number of investors sinking money into a media, technology and data fund supporting a number of companies in those fields.

So that investment could explain Bryant's self-inclusion as a member of the media, and if he does continue to further entrench himself in the field, he might come to see why media members don't get super jazzed when players won't talk to them after career-changing moments.

Dan is on Twitter. Media gonna mede.