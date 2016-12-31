Last time we checked in with Jimmie Johnson, he was celebrating his record-tying seventh NASCAR Premier Series title like a true champ in sunny Las Vegas.

But if there is one thing that's for certain, it's that Jimmie Johnson knows how to have fun in the snow, too.

And if the snow isn't where he's located at the time, he knows where to go to find it -- with Aspen, Colorado always being a good bet.

Since tying NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most Premier Series titles of all time with his win in the 2016 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November and attending the week-long festivities in Vegas acknowledging his accomplishment, Johnson has been spending quite a bit of time on the Aspen ski slopes and playing in the snow with his family.

He provided a glimpse into all his wintertime fun through multiple social-media posts that he has been sharing recently. Check them out:

Skiing makes a marriage stronger! 😜 pic.twitter.com/oK56VSydwA — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) December 22, 2016

Cloud 9 dinner ✔ pic.twitter.com/IrNVWyPZn2 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) December 23, 2016

A night skin to the top of mountain for dinner. 👌 pic.twitter.com/ZfOJ0lYpFu — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) December 31, 2016

Johnson also stuck around for the Ajax Cup in Aspen. It's no joke, with the website promoting the event stating: "Benefiting the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club's 2,300-plus athletes -- as well as its scholarships and programs -- the Audi Ajax Cup features head-to-head slalom races on the storied run of Little Nell at Aspen Mountain. Cheer on the racers as they navigate the challenging course, and then stick around for one of the hottest après ski parties of the year."

That sounds like a blast, too -- which is exactly how Seven Time described it.