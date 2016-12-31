Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Saturday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

- ATLANTA - No. 1 Alabama hopes to earn a shot at its fifth national championship in eight years when it takes on No. 4 Washington in the Peach Bowl. Game starts 3 p.m.

- GLENDALE, Ariz. - No. 3 Clemson and Deshaun Watson, eyeing a second straight trip to the title game, face a tough defense in No. 2 Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl. Game starts 7 p.m.

- ATLANTA - A look at the College Football Playoff championship game in Tampa, Fla., after the semifinals at the Peach and Fiesta bowls.

- Two other bowl games Saturday: Citrus (LSU vs. Louisville at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.) and TaxSlayer (Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech at Jacksonville, Fla., 11 a.m.).

- The last of AP's year-end sports package: Things to Watch in 2017 - Tiger Woods finally wins another Masters, and you get rich by taking the 20-1 odds offered by Las Vegas bookmakers.

- The NFL regular season ends Sunday. The NFC takes center stage, with two games in the spotlight: Giants at Redskins, Packers at Lions. All six AFC playoff qualifiers are set.

- Ten years ago, Darrent Williams of the Denver Broncos was shot and killed in the early hours of Jan. 1. His family doesn't celebrate New Year's anymore, but it does celebrate the man who died at 24.

- ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Columbus Blue Jackets play the Minnesota Wild - the first time NHL teams with active winning streaks of 12 straight games or more meet in the regular season. Game starts 8 p.m.

- CHARLOTTE, N.C. - In a game between division leaders, LeBron James - playing a day after his 32nd birthday - leads the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Charlotte Hornets. Game starts 7 p.m.

- Three notable college basketball games: No. 1 Villanova at No. 10 Creighton (1 p.m.); No. 16 Indiana at No. 6 Louisville (12:30 p.m.); and No. 20 Florida State at No. 12 Virginia (2 p.m.).

- LIVERPOOL, England - Liverpool takes on Manchester City to highlight play in the English Premier League. First-place Chelsea hosts Stoke, and Manchester United is home to Middlesbrough.

- SAO PAULO - Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong of Kenya wins another title in Brazil, setting a course record in the 15-kilometer St. Silvester road race.