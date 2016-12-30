As you likely know by now, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. announced earlier this week that he is "89 percent sure" that this Sunday's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals will be the last of his career.

"Steve, will this be your last NFL game?" #PlayLikeARaven #RavensFlock #SSmithWPMOYChallenge A video posted by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:09am PST

On Friday afternoon, in anticipation of his final hurrah, Smith tweeted out the cleats he will be wearing during the game this weekend -- cleats saluting the most memorable teams, teammates, cities, opponents, friends and family of his career.

Decided to honor some folks that have been in my life thru the yrs good & bad football & non football! My thank you 2 U. My cleats 4 Sunday pic.twitter.com/nFO6qOs29J — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) December 30, 2016

Love him or hate him, Smith's legacy on the game of football will never retire.